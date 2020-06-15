Coronavirus pandemic has lasting effect on Lorain businesses, according to county survey

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A new survey shows that some Lorain County businesses may never recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
On average, the businesses believe it will take about a year to recover from the money they lost in the shutdown.
3% say they will never recover.
And, it’s not just shop owners, 45% of businesses said they had to lay off employees because of the pandemic.
Taking a closer look at the numbers, 51% of businesses surveyed stated that they lost at least 50% of their revenue. 14% of businesses surveyed say that they lost 100% of their revenue.
The survey included 285 employers in Lorain County. It was conducted between May 29 and June 5.
Lorain County tried to help small businesses through multiple rounds of grants, which range from $1,000 to $2,5000.
If anyone owns a business in Lorain County and is looking to apply for the county’s COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Relief Program, click here for all the information required by the county.
