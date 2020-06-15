CWRU wooing recruits virtually

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University has taken their recruiting tours to the internet. There are looks at campus, the locker room, the weight room and more. Head Coach Greg Debeljak says it’s not as good as a real visit, but it’s not bad.
“We do some video with our coordinators showing them our offense and defense and then open it up for questions. It’s about an hour to an hour and a half.," said head coach Greg Debeljak. "It’s all about getting the most information to the recruits and their families as possible about Case Western Reserve Football.”
The 2020 recruits are already lined up, this is really for the 2021 class and beyond.
It is hard to get a commitment though without getting a player to at some point get to the school. This is just the first step, says Debeljak. “Eventually they will have to come up [to campus]. In the mean time, just to do the research, to get as much info as you can to make an informed decision I think the virtual visits are really serving a purpose and in many ways enabling families to look at more colleges.”
They do about 20 recruits at a time, so this is a group tour, at least at first. They eventually break it down to smaller groups because having a safety get the pitch from the offensive coordinator just isn’t the best way to do it. “We’ll break up into separate (online) rooms where we will put all the offensive guys in one room and all the defensive guys in another," said Debeljack. “Then they are allowed to open it up for questions within that meeting to talk about their specific positions with their specific coach.”
Case is also a tremendous academic school. They’ve got really smart people at there. If you’re a player that wants to be engineer, they’ll show you some things... for the time being tough, it’ll just be online.
