E-scooters return to Cleveland streets with higher speeds and expanded hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - E-scooters and other shared mobility devices will be available again on Cleveland streets as soon as this weekend, following legislation passed by Cleveland City Council on June 3.
During the initial six-month demonstration period, Cleveland riders logged 2.5 million minutes over 213,000 rides on e-scooters, which are activated for short rental periods using a smartphone app, according to a press release issued by the city.
This summer’s updated approach expands scooter operating hours from the original 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Labor Day, and increases the maximum speed to 15 mph.
The city has established new COVID-19 protocols for shared mobility companies and riders to follow.
Companies are required to follow applicable federal, state and local health guidelines, and will sanitize the devices any time employees interact with them, including for recharging, rebalancing and maintenance.
Riders are encouraged to wash their hands before and after riding, and to wipe down high touch surfaces like the handlebars before riding.
The upcoming summer riding season provides an opportunity for additional data collection to inform future program changes. In particular, the City will work with companies and riders to improve parking behaviors and reduce sidewalk riding in pedestrian areas.
The City anticipates issuing permit renewals to Bird, Lime, Spin and Wheels. The relaunch of the UHBikes bikeshare system, now called HOPR, is also expected in the coming days.
