2,573 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 41,576 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 2,573 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 41,576 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Monday.
Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 7,202 total.
An additional 3,040 cases and 231 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 6,948 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,776 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
