Local golfers getting into the swing of things

"He got diagnosed when he was two years old," Pulizzi says. "And they basically said he's never going to 'regular' school, he might never be able to speak, and from that moment on we got him to aggressive speech and play therapy. By six years old, he was in 'regular' school. By eight years old, he didn't need a tutor anymore, and now this year he's going on to university in the Fall. Cyber security will be his major."