MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred ‘not confident’ there will be a 2020 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is now “not confident” there will be a 2020 season.
He made the announcement on Monday during a conversation with Mike Greenberg for ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special.
The news comes less than a week after Manfred said there was a “100 percent” chance the season would be played.
“I’m not confident,” Manfred told Greenberg. “I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue ... It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans.”
If a season were to be played, the owners and the MLBPA would still need to negotiate specific health and safety protocols before they could make a determination on the number of games played, CBS Sports reports.
