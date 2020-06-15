New study shows that depression among African Americans skyrocket after George Floyd’s death, protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new study finds that depression and anxiety among African Americans are higher following the death of George Floyd and social unrest within the United States.
The findings are from a survey launched by the federal government initially intended to study the effects of the coronavirus.
41% of African Americans surveyed were positive for either anxiety or depression, according to data from the United States Census Bureau.
The rate of African Americans showing clinically significant signs of anxiety or depressive disorders jumped from 36 % to 41% in the week after the video of Floyd’s death became public.
That represents roughly 1.4 million more people.
According to the study, recent social unrest, demonstrations, and debates have shown the emotional and mental toll that the state of the country has had on black and Asian Americans.
The study also shows that rates of anxiety and depression have remained flat among white Americans and decreased among Latino Americans.
The entire study can be seen here.
Angela Banks, a licensed clinical therapist, and owner of the Clarity Couch joins 19 News Anchor Neeha Curtis on Monday morning to discuss the new data and analyze how she has seen the changes in behaviors.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.