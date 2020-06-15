Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up significantly by the week’s end, quiet in the meantime

Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up significantly by the week’s end, quiet in the meantime
By Samantha Roberts | June 15, 2020 at 1:36 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 2:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Has it been a nice day, or what?

While we can’t rule out a passing shower before sunset (9:03 PM), most of us will stay dry this evening.

Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

We’re settling in to quite the dry stretch this week.

We don’t have any rain in the forecast until late Sunday.

In the meantime, expect a big warming trend through the week’s end.

Tuesday’s high: 78 degrees

Wednesday’s high: 80 degrees

Thursday’s high: 82 degrees

Friday’s high: 88 degrees

