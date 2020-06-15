Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up significantly by the week’s end, quiet in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Has it been a nice day, or what?
While we can’t rule out a passing shower before sunset (9:03 PM), most of us will stay dry this evening.
Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
We’re settling in to quite the dry stretch this week.
We don’t have any rain in the forecast until late Sunday.
In the meantime, expect a big warming trend through the week’s end.
Tuesday’s high: 78 degrees
Wednesday’s high: 80 degrees
Thursday’s high: 82 degrees
Friday’s high: 88 degrees
