Northeast Ohio Weather: Mixed sky today; cool along the lakeshore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure is to our southeast this morning. The rotation around continues to give us an east to northeast wind direction. Some moisture, in the form of clouds, is tracking in from the south and east. I went with a mix of sun and clouds today. I don’t believe it will be as windy as it was over the weekend. A lake breeze, however, will still keep temperatures cooler than normal along the lakeshore and downwind of Lake Erie. It’s low to mid 70s in the lake breeze zone and middle to upper 70s away from the lake breeze. There is an outside chance of a pop up shower or storm inland. The sky will go clear tonight.