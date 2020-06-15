Reward money offered for capture, conviction of suspected shooter in deadly Cleveland incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal and local law enforcement officers are looking for the man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Cleveland’s West side.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Kenneth Glueck is wanted for the homicide reported on May 29 on West 49th Street.
Glueck is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Kurt Lentz, according to investigators.
The 39-year-old suspect is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. His last known address is in the 3000 block of West 101st Street.
Glueck should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Glueck’s location should contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED. Reward money is available.
