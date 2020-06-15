Rock Hall reopens after long shutdown due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one of the most identifiable places in the city, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reopens at 11 a.m. Monday after being closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors can swing by the landmark anytime from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hall of fame and museum was shut down in March, and the “new norm” does mean changes for visitors.
Visitors will have to practice social distancing, which means standing still six feet apart.
The rock hall implemented plexiglass, cleaning and sanitizer stations, masks, and temperature check in order to keep visitors safe.
Healthcare workers and their families got to check out all the new protocols early on Sunday when the museum opened to them for free.
The reopening of rock hall is a substantial economic boost for Cleveland since it’s drawn 12-million visitors in 2018, according to C.E.O. Greg Harris.
The cafe and store also reopened along with the plaza and food and beverage trucks.
Rock hall officials told 19 News that live music will resume in July.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.