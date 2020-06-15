Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reopens clean, but not sterile

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The familiar items at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum remain: U2′s car from Zoo TV, Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” and “Long Live Rock” in front of the iconic I.M. Pei structure.
“You see this shiny thing and it looks dormant," says Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock Hall. “It’s alive now.”
Live music will return, but on the plaza, not on the atrium stage, since spacing is easier outside. And visitors must order tickets online and take a temperature test. There’s also plexiglass, hand sanitizer stations, and mandatory mask wearing.
Cathy and Karl Spisak traveled from Covington, Ky., the first paying customers back since it shut down March 14 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
“We come here because we love this place," says Karl Spisak.
The museum is delaying the reopening of the theater and the interactive Garage exhibit that allows guest to play instruments. But there’s an expanding “Play It Loud” exhibition and new additions like motorcycles from Billy Idol and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
“It’s clean, but it’s not sterile," says Harris.
Health care workers previewed the reopened museum Sunday with free admission and will continue to get 10% off.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.