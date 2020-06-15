Second Harvest Food Bank holding drive-thru ‘Mobile Pantry’ on Lorain County Fairgrounds

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Second Harvest Food Bank will be hosting a drive-thru food pantry in Lorain County Monday afternoon.
The organization will be distributing free boxes of assorted shelf-stable food, produce, and frozen meat amongst other items on the Lorain County Fairgrounds on Monday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Those who are participating will need to adhere to a few rules.
- Please remain in the vehicle.
- Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.
- Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.
- Please ensure the trunk space is clean and clear of other items.
Anyone who is attending the food bank for the first time is asked to text 440-362-3002.
