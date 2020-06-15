Student assaulted, carjacked at gunpoint near Case Western Reserve University campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Case Western Reserve University student was carjacked at gunpoint by a group of four individuals early Monday morning near campus.
According to university officials, the male student was approached by the four suspects at approximately 4:20 a.m. They then robbed, assaulted, and carjacked the victim.
Investigators say one suspect fled in the stolen silver Mazda with Maryland license plates on Wade Park while the three others escaped in a white four-door vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-368-3333.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.