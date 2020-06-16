Akron police, mayor update investigation into murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford

Na'kia Crawford and suspect's vehicle (Source: Akron police/Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | June 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 2:43 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and leaders from the city’s police department will provide an update to the murder investigation of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford on Tuesday.

A virtual press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

19 News will live stream the update.

Police released photographs of a black sports car with dark window tint that is believed to have been involved in Sunday’s deadly shooting near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.

Crawford was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her car. She was later transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say they found the 18-year-old with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on North Howard Street and West North Street.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, June 15, 2020

“These events are extremely real and important to me and to the Akron Police detectives investigating Na’kia’s death,” Mayor Horrigan previously stated. "I feel that it is essential to say clearly and loudly: Black lives matter. Na’kia Crawford’s life mattered.”

Akron police previously said a random shooting spree rumored on social media around the same time as Crawford’s death were “unfounded.”

