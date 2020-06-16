Akron police, mayor update investigation into murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and leaders from the city’s police department will provide an update to the murder investigation of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford on Tuesday.
A virtual press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.
19 News will live stream the update.
Police released photographs of a black sports car with dark window tint that is believed to have been involved in Sunday’s deadly shooting near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.
Crawford was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her car. She was later transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
“These events are extremely real and important to me and to the Akron Police detectives investigating Na’kia’s death,” Mayor Horrigan previously stated. "I feel that it is essential to say clearly and loudly: Black lives matter. Na’kia Crawford’s life mattered.”
Akron police previously said a random shooting spree rumored on social media around the same time as Crawford’s death were “unfounded.”
