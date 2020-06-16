Baseball’s blowing it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than a week after saying “unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year” ... less than a week after saying “100 percent” there will be baseball this year, the Commish is now going back back back back back back, to the wall, and saying this: “I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told Mike Greenburg of ESPN on Monday.
I’d say this is unbelievable, but ... this is Major League Baseball. We fans have been burned so many times before. Most of us come back ... we’ll see about this time ... but in the meantime, all things considered, this is a disgrace.
Once again, there’s nobody to root for here. Not the owners, some of whom may not have even wanted a season, or at the very least, wanted a very short one. True, they’d lose millions during an empty-ballpark regular season, but they’d also cash in for a billion with that new Turner Sports playoff deal.
And not even the players, who naturally (and rightfully) were fighting for higher prorated salaries during whatever regular season they could have agreed to, but failed to see the bigger picture, and that is this: this is a temporary fix. This is a worldwide crisis. This is an unprecedented time.
Major League Baseball, a league that has watched interest and attendance drop for multiple reasons over the years, had a chance to not only ride to the rescue during this summer of discontent, they had a chance to be first. They had a chance to be the first league to get up and running again, and offer sports fans something to cheer about in 2020, even from their mancaves.
So it wouldn’t have been ideal for either side. So what. Grind it out, for the fans. Sign an agreement that states that these numbers and this scenario is a one-time thing. Instead, their distrust of each other will likely cost baseball fans another season, even a shortened one.
Indians catcher Roberto Perez called out the Commish today, tweeting out that Manfred lied to fans last week.
And Manfred? He’s left telling us the one thing we baseball fans already know: once again, it’s a disaster.
“It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it,” Manfred told ESPN. “It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans.”
