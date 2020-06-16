Body cam footage released in controversial Put-in-Bay arrests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Intense police body cam video reveals what happened as Put-in-Bay police arrested nine people, mostly African Americans last week.
Two of the men who were arrested were shocked by a stun gun.
The arrests sparking outrage in the Put-in-Bay community.
After a protest outside of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, it was announced that the charges against everyone were dropped.
The two officers involved in this incident resigned and the chief of police has been put on leave.
The body cam footage was a key reason the people who were arrested were let go.
Put-in-Bay’s mayor saying the officer’s description of events differed from the body cam video.
