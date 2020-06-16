Cleveland Safety director set to retire Friday

“I congratulate Michael McGrath on 48 years of public service as a police officer, as Chief of Police and as the director of the Department of Public Safety. McGrath’s career demonstrates what it means to be a true public servant. During my time as a Councilman, he was appointed by Mayor Michael White as Commander of a District that included a portion of my ward. He was appointed Chief of Police by Mayor Jane Campbell. I retained him as part of my administration because of his excellent service. He helped to develop our policies and procedures before we entered into the consent decree, many of which have helped us through the consent decree.”