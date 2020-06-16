CMSD holding drive-up graduation on Tuesday; School district CEO celebrating this year, but planning ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will hold multiple drive-up graduations for the class of 2020.
While the school district and administration celebrates the class of 2020, the school still faces issues moving forward after coronavirus concerns uprooted the school year.
The school district’s CEO, Eric Gordon, appeared before Congress yesterday with other school leaders from around the country to ask for help in dealing with the fallout from coronavirus.
Budget cuts and distance learning could prove devastating to kids in CMSD.
Especially since the district is one of the country’s least connected communities for Internet access. 40% of families in CMSD do not have reliable internet access.
“Students who already face gaps due to race and class in this city, one of the most segregated cities in this country are only going to be magnified by the nine weeks of learning lost,” said Gordon.
Gordon stated that kids who were able to access the internet had a much higher success rate in the classroom than those who were sent home grab bags of homework.
