Family craft time! How to make a Munching Monster Mouth

By Zachariah Durr
Craft time! This Munching Monster Mouth is a puppet with impressive teeth - made from an egg carton and a couple other household items.
You’ll need an egg carton, colored paper, paint, markers, glue and a craft knife or scissors. Remember if there’s cutting involved, you should always have a grown-up around.
Watch our how-to video above to see how to create a monster friend of your own!
