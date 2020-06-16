Family craft time! How to make a Munching Monster Mouth

Family craft time! How to make a Munching Monster Mouth
June 16, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 9:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr

Craft time! This Munching Monster Mouth is a puppet with impressive teeth - made from an egg carton and a couple other household items.

You’ll need an egg carton, colored paper, paint, markers, glue and a craft knife or scissors. Remember if there’s cutting involved, you should always have a grown-up around.

Watch our how-to video above to see how to create a monster friend of your own!

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.