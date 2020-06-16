Garfield Heights police facing lawsuit for forceful arrest of African-American man with claims of mental illness (graphic video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera video shows several Garfield Heights police officers involved in an arrest of a 28-year-old man who says he suffers from mental health disorders.
Kenta Settles is now suing the officers involved and the city of Garfield Heights in a civil lawsuit filed in federal court stemming from the January 2020 arrest.
**WARNING: This video contains explicit language**
Both Garfield Heights Police Chief Robert Byrne and court filings say the arrest occurred on Jan. 23, 2020 following an incident with Settles and a drive-thru customer at the CVS on Turney Avenue.
The lawsuit claims that Settles was waiting in line at the CVS drive-thru to pick up his medication. A driver in line showed Settles a firearm and honked is horn in an attempt to get him out of line.
Chief Byrne disputed that claim, saying Settles tried to pull an individual from their car, leading police to believe it was a possible carjacking attempt.
Settles left the CVS and was later approached by the Garfield Heights police officers.
A physical altercation between Settles and the police officers ensued on the ground before the 28-year-old man was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.
Settles and some of the officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest.
Chief of Police Byrne released a video statement about the arrest and lawsuit:
According to the lawsuit, Settles suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, PTSD, and ADHD. The police chief said there was no way for responding officers to know that Settles suffers from mental health disorders.
Settles was booked on charges that include assault and obstructing businesses. Records from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas show that he was held in jail until those charges were dropped on June 12.
