2,597 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 42,010 cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 2,597 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 42,010 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided his weekly press conference on the state of COVID-19 in Ohio at 2 p.m.
Gov. DeWine announced on Tuesday that pop-up testing conducted by the Ohio Department of Health and the Minority Health Task Force will take place at Elyria City Hall on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As of Tuesday, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 7,202 total.
An additional 3,099 cases and 235 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Gov. DeWine is giving his update as Ohio’s coronavirus restrictions continue to lessen.
On June 17, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will reopen. The zoo states that the maximum daily capacity will be reduced by 75%.
On June 19, JACK Casino reopens at 50% capacity and restrictions due to state-mandated laws.
After a judge ruled that Kalahari Resorts can open whenever it would like, the popular waterpark has decided that on June 19 visitors will be allowed.
The Great Lakes Science Center also plans to reopen on June 19.
On June 20 at noon, MGM Northfield will reopen the doors.
