Healthy Restart Playbook offered by University Hospitals as free resource for employers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -University Hospitals stepped in with a valuable, and free, toolkit to help business owners who didn’t know where to begin when it came to safely restarting in the workplace.
They recently launched their Healthy Restart Playbook and it’s already been downloaded more than a thousand times.
Multiple companies, like KeyBank and The Cleveland Browns, have also partnered with UH to create customized plans for their employees and workplaces.
Once the playbook is downloaded, business have access to scientific based guidelines for things like partitions, and where to place sanitation stations and take temperatures.
This toolkit also includes webinars, a hotline for quick access to information if an employee tests positive, N95 mask fitting, clinical review of reopening plans, and site visits from UH infection control specialists to consult on distancing, PPE and cleaning specific to individual business.
“We talk to businesses about doing that cleaning during the day so that your customers can see that someone is disinfecting those high touch surfaces that are used by many people and those same hands that are bringing the meal to your table,” said Dr. Joan Zoltanski, UH Community Reactivation Director
“There was nothing definitive out there," said MAGNET President and CEO, Ethan Karp.
His non-profit, made up of 50 employees, helps small manufacturers.
“And that’s where the introduction to actual doctors to validate and say ‘here’s what makes sense for us.’ I know it’s not definitive as in, ‘this will prevent everything’ but it gives us a lot of comfort to know that we are following rules that doctors say actually make sense,” he said.
MAGNET put the playbook to work and they said this helped address a variety of fears.
“You’ve got folks who don’t care about any of it, and you’ve got folks who are very fearful to come in to work. So having a guide by doctors to say this is as safe as you can be, gives me confidence to tell both ends of the spectrum ‘I know you don’t care, but doctors say this is safe, so please do it’ or ‘I know you’re fearful but if you need to come in to the office, you can reduce that fear because we’ve taken every possible precaution, “ Karp said.
“People know a lot but because it’s evolving and because the recommendations are changing daily, there is still a constant demand for more information. Also people want us to help them simplify,” said Dr. Zoltanski.
The online downloadable playbook is free.
“This is community service at its best. This is a hospital system, I believe, doing what it’s mission told them to do," Karp said.
“What we’re trying to help the community do is live with the virus right now, not to complete stop it. That would be a dream. How do we conduct business, and live our lives in spite of COVID?” Dr. Zoltanski said.
UH is currently working to add to the healthy restart playbook, by doing a deep dive into specific industries and addressing FAQs popping up, like what to do about fans in a manufacturing facility for example.
