Ohio day cares struggling to rehire staff as state continues to reopen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Horizon Education Centers are having a difficult time rehiring staff after the state allowed for day care centers to reopen, leaving half of Horizon’s 12 locations closed.
Dave Smith is the executive director of Horizon and said it has been a difficult process working through the state’s mandated health protocols and severe restrictions on teacher-to-student ratios.
Those guidelines have stretched his staff very thin, but those guidelines are not the only staffing problem.
“The elephant in the room is the CARES Act,” Smith said.
The CARES Act is a federally subsidized program that provides $600 a week, on top of unemployment benefits, for those who were laid off during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Smith readily admits that day care workers, across the state and at the non-profit Horizon Centers, are not highly paid, usually making between $12 and $14 an hour.
“With the CARES Act they are getting $600 a week plus half their regular wages, so it’s almost equivalent of getting over $20 an hour to not come to work,” Smith said.
Smith said his staff is highly dedicated, many with top quality educations, who have made the decision to work at Horizon, at lower wages, because they simply love working with children.
Some day care workers have not returned, they’ve said, because they have a child at home to take care of or because they are afraid of getting sick, but it’s hard to overlook the fact, Smith believes, that they are currently making more money while staying at home.
“It’s very stressful not having the staff we need, so it’s a lot more labor intensive for less kids,” he said.
Some staff are now heavily involved in health protocols which eliminates them from having the time to work on Horizon’s educational programming and the strict, limited, teacher-to-child ratios the state mandated further stretches the staff.
The CARES Act runs out in late July and Smith expects that a good portion of his staff will return at that time, enabling Horizon to slowly phase open the six centers that remain closed and further easing the burden on parents who have subsequently struggled to find day care for their children.
