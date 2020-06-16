Mansfield drive-by shooting leaves 71-year-old woman in very critical condition; man and boy also shot

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police are scouring the city for a shooter, or shooters, who opened fire on a 71-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year old boy on Tuesday.
The woman and man were found in the 500 block of Louise Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch.
The boy, who was also shot, was found by police at an area hospital.
Police say they were shot by an unknown number of people riding in a dark-colored vehicle.
The man and boy are being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, but the woman was in very serious condition as she was being rushed to the hospital, police say.
All of the victims are African American, but a motive for the shooting has not yet been established. Detectives and Forensic Science Section/Crime Lab personnel are at the scene and collecting evidence.
Anyone with information about this violent shooting is urged to contact Major Crimes Detective Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766 or Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.
