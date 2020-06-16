Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 9 people in Akron arson incidents

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A mistrial has been declared for Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of intentionally setting three fires, killing a total of nine people.
Proceedings in Summit County resumed on Monday following a months-long delay and Ohio Supreme Court filings over coronavirus concerns. Judge Christine Croce met individually with jurors about how the trial could resume while limiting the spread of COVID-19 within the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom.
Shortly after meeting with jurors on Monday, a mistrial was declared because of the challenges of moving forward with a fair trail while still practicing safe COVID-19 practices, according to the bailiff for Judge Christine Croce.
Ford was arrested in May 2017.
The 58-year-old is accused of setting three fires, beginning in April 2016:
- The first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.
- The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, nobody was hurt.
- The third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.
- Jared Boggs, 14
- Daisia Huggins, 6
- Kyle Huggins, 5
- Alivia Huggins, 3
- Cameron Huggins, 16 month old
- Dennis Huggins, 35
- Angela Boggs, 38
- Lindell Lewis, 56
- Gloria Jean Hart, 61
19 News spoke to Ford in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one that he allegedly set on fire.
A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11 to determine on a new trial date.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.