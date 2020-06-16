Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 9 people in Akron arson incidents

Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 9 people in Akron arson incidents
Nine people died from fires Akron police say he set (Source: East 171 off St. Clair)
By Chris Anderson | June 16, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated June 16 at 11:05 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A mistrial has been declared for Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of intentionally setting three fires, killing a total of nine people.

Proceedings in Summit County resumed on Monday following a months-long delay and Ohio Supreme Court filings over coronavirus concerns. Judge Christine Croce met individually with jurors about how the trial could resume while limiting the spread of COVID-19 within the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom.

Shortly after meeting with jurors on Monday, a mistrial was declared because of the challenges of moving forward with a fair trail while still practicing safe COVID-19 practices, according to the bailiff for Judge Christine Croce.

Ford was arrested in May 2017.

The 58-year-old is accused of setting three fires, beginning in April 2016:

  • The first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.
  • The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, nobody was hurt.
  • The third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

Victims

  1. Jared Boggs, 14
  2. Daisia Huggins, 6
  3. Kyle Huggins, 5
  4. Alivia Huggins, 3
  5. Cameron Huggins, 16 month old
  6. Dennis Huggins, 35
  7. Angela Boggs, 38
  8. Lindell Lewis, 56
  9. Gloria Jean Hart, 61

19 News spoke to Ford in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one that he allegedly set on fire.

[Stanley Ford: Man charged in deadly Akron fire, denied involvement to 19 News]

A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11 to determine on a new trial date.

