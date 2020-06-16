CMSD will hold drive-up graduations for the class of 2020 in June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District will hold multiple drive-up graduations from Tuesday through Wednesday, June 24.
The drive-up graduations will take place at two of CMSD schools.
High schools on the city’s West Side will have their graduation held at Max S. Hayes High School, and high schools on the city’s East Side will be held at East Professional Center.
The list of the west side graduations can be seen below:
- Max S. Hayes High School - June 16, 2020 - 9:00 AM
- James Ford Rhodes High School - June 16, 2020 - 12:30 PM
- John Marshall School of Engineering - June 17, 2020 - 9:00 AM
- John Marshall School of Information Technology - June 17, 2020 - 12:00 PM
- John Marshall School of Civic & Business Leadership - June 17, 2020 - 3:00 PM
- Facing History New Tech High School - June 18, 2020 - 10:00 AM
- Bard High School Early College Cleveland- June 18, 2020 - 12:30 PM
- New Tech West High School - June 18, 2020 - 3:00 PM
- Thomas Jefferson International Newcomers Academy - June 18, 2020 - 5:00 PM
- Garrett Morgan High School - June 22, 2020 - 9:00 AM
- Lincoln-West School of Science & Health - June 22, 2020 - 10:30 AM
- Lincoln-West School of Global Studies - June 22, 2020 - 12:30 PM
- The School of One - June 22, 2020 - 2:30 PM
Below is a list of all the east side graduations that will take place:
- Cleveland School of Science and Medicine - June 16, 2020 - 9:30 AM
- Cleveland School of Architecture and Design - June 16, 2020 - 1:00 PM
- Cleveland Early College - June 16, 2020 - 3:00 PM
- Whitney M. Young High School - June 17, 2020 - 9:00 AM
- New Tech East High School - June 17, 2020 - 10:30 AM
- Cleveland School of the Arts - June 17, 2020 - 1:00 PM
- John Adams High School - June 18, 2020 - 1:00 PM
- Design Lab High School - June 18, 2020 - 11:00 AM
- Jane Addams Business Career Center - June 18, 2020 - 1:00 PM
- Washington Park Environmental Studies - June 18, 2020 - 2:30 PM
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Career Academy - June 22, 2020 - 10:00 AM
- Glenville High School - June 22, 2020 - 12:00 PM
- Digital Arts High School - June 22, 2020 - 2:00 PM
- East Technical High School - June 23, 2020 - 10:00 AM
- Ginn Academy - June 23, 2020 - 12:30 PM
- The School of One High School - June 23, 2020 - 3:00 PM
- JFK PACT - June 24, 2020 - 9:00 AM
- JFK Eagle - June 24, 2020 - 11:00 AM
- New Tech Collinwood - June 24, 2020 - 1:00 PM
- MC2STEM High School - June 24, 2020 - 2:30 PM
Each graduation will have a live stream provided by the school district, click here for the west side school graduations and click here for the east side school graduations.
On Tuesday, CMSD tweeted out congratulations to the class of 2020.
