New Franklin officials, EPA cleaning gas spill on Portage Lake

NEW FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A large gasoline spill on Portage Lakes is being investigated and contained by state officials and county officials.
The New Franklin Fire Department was called out to Portage Lakes because of the gas spill.
Fire officials said that they could smell the gasoline on the surface of the water, and it extended into Coventry Township.
According to the press release, The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Coventry Township Fire Department were also called to the scene to contain the spill.
New Franklin fire officials put absorbent containment booms into the water to contain the spill.
The Ohio EPA is overseeing the cleanup.
The gas spill is currently under investigation, but the source of the spill has yet to be determined.
