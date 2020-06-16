Northeast Ohio Weather: A sun filled and comfortable day ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During the summer months, it can’t get more comfortable then what we will experience today. High pressure is centered just to our northeast. This will keep us dry and relatively cloud free today and tonight. I just have a few fair weather clouds popping up. A lake breeze kicks in again in the afternoon. This will keep afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the lake breeze zone. You will be around 80 degrees outside of the lake breeze. A clear sky is in the forecast tonight.