Ohio Board of Health gives county fairs the green light, with exceptions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Board of Health on Tuesday unveiled the plan and guidelines to reopen fairs and animal exhibitions across the state.
Fair-goers will be urged to not congregate in large groups, and DeWine is telling organizers to redirect foot traffic so that people can only walk in one direction.
Additionally, grandstands can only be at half capacity, and when possible, contestants, fair-goers and staff are urged to remain six feet apart.
The use of masks is also encouraged, and the guidelines call for enhanced sanitization.
Locally, the Lorain and Medina county fairs will be held this summer.
For the complete list of guidelines, read the governor’s report here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.