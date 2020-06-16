Ohio police reform plan will be unveiled by Gov. Mike DeWine and AG Dave Yost on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will announce new law enforcement reform efforts on Wednesday.
The address will take place in the Ohio Statehouse at 2 p.m.
The announcement will come after weeks of unrest and protests that rocked Cleveland and Columbus, and several other major U.S. cities.
Protesters say it’s time that federal and state authorities set limitations on police force, increase police accountability, and funnel more money toward social services.
