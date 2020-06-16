Owner of Parma staffing agency says it’s been hard finding people to fill jobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Businesses are slowly starting to open back up.
We wanted to see how staffing was going for those companies, so we spoke with the owner of a local staffing agency to find out.
Lou Cardinale runs Express Employment Professionals in Parma.
He tells us it's been hard finding employees for companies because many folks are getting more money than usual through unemployment benefits.
Nearly 1 million Ohioans filed for unemployment in April.
“People are saying I’m going to wait until my benefits run out which is unfortunate because we have jobs,” said Cardinale.
Cardinale says many of those jobs come from companies that switched gears and started making PPE or medical equipment.
“It’s helped us stay afloat, it’s hasn’t been great but we’re actually getting there,” Cardinale added.
While certain companies are taking on more employees, Cardinale says other businesses have been hesitant to operate with a full staff.
He says he’s remaining optimistic about the future of the economy.
