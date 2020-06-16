Rift between Cleveland police and minorities lingers as city officials work to bridge gaps

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good cop, bad cop, to trust police or not. That’s the question facing the Cleveland police department and the community it has sworn to protect and serve.
There is a longstanding gap in trust, and the question now is can it be bridged?
A Cleveland City Council meeting was held Monday to discuss this divisive issue. On Tuesday, it was still the talk of the town.
“We don’t have people of color policing our neighborhoods. That is a major issue and a major problem," Ward 1 Councilman Joe Jones said.
Jones raised the issue of the lack of enough diversity in the CPD, where 59 percent of the force is white in a majority minority city.
“You’re talking about a major, major wound between the police and the community," he said.
Another Jones, Basheer Jones of Ward 7, also raised concerns. Never one to mince words, Basheer Jones, who was also a part of the Emergency Safety Committee meeting on Monday, is speaking out.
“My community feels more threatened in some cases by police than even those the world may consider to be criminals,” he said.
Basheer Jones is, in part, buying into the Defund the Police call we’re hearing from across the country. He and others are calling for reform and redirecting how much money is spent on policing, and how that investment is being used.
