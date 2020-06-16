Strongsville City Council delays vote to bring in part-time firefighters following community backlash

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, dozens of people gathered in front of Strongsville City Hall to raise their concerns about the shortage of first responders in their city.
The union said two of Strongsville’s four fire stations have been understaffed with only two firefighters.
19 News is told it doesn’t happen all the time, but lately it has has gotten worse.
“I’ve had the position of working on a two-man squad or a two-man fire truck that’s ill-equipped to handle most basic EMS calls and certainly completely understaffed for any kind of fire call,” said Matthew Schenek, a firefighter and paramedic.
On Monday, the council was supposed to vote on an ordinance that would open up the door for the city to hire part-time firefighters for the first time in nearly 50 years, but because of all of the backlash from firefighters, they decided to delay the vote until July 6.
The union and the firefighters we spoke to are furious. They said part-time firefighters will lead to a higher turnover rate, that they are often inexperienced, and they worry they won’t have the same dedication as full-time firefighters.
“I’m afraid that part-timers, they may not have the commitment that we have and investment into the city of Strongsville,” said Schenek. “This is our career we’re spending 25, 33 years here. We want what’s best for the community. It is exponentially dangerous for us the residents, the citizens the council members that are voting tonight. This affects them, their families, their loved ones.”
The mayor and fire chief said the financial hit the city took from the pandemic is real and has left them with limited options. They said the city has lost nearly $5,000,000
The fire chief said he believes hiring part-timers is a viable option to fill the manpower shortage.
“With several members of the fire department on injury leave, an unanticipated retirement and a sudden resignation, a discontinued use of overtime affected the ability of the fire department to maintain current staffing levels, said Jack Draves, Strongsville Fire Chief. “This is neither a situation we anticipated or desired yet we are forced to deal with it.”
