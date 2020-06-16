US Marshals: Killer who opened fire at Canton auto repair shop wanted by authorities, reward offered

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are searching for Dometrious Boles, 31. Boles is wanted by the Canton Police Department for aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.
The charges stem from a violent shooting on June 11 at a Canton auto repair shop, where Boles allegedly opened fire and killed Jermaine Gaitor, 36.
He also shot another man in the leg and tried to shoot two women, according to authorities.
Boles is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.
Anyone with information concerning the fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a tip to the U.S. Marshals website.
Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.