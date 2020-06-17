Akron police investigating after woman hit by bullet shot into her apartment overnight, 3 other homes struck with gunfire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say at least four homes were shot overnight, including one incident where a woman was hit by gunfire.
According to investigators in Akron, a 23-year-old woman was injured after she was shot in the leg at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Brutus Place.
The woman told police she was walking in her apartment when the suspect fired shots from outside.
Paramedics took the woman to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
At approximately 3 a.m., police received additional reports for shots fired on Winston Avenue, approximately three miles from the scene on Brutus Place.
At least three homes were found to have been struck by gunfire. Residents of two of the homes discovered damage to their property. The third home was vacant.
Descriptions of any possible suspects is not available. Anyone with information about the shooting incidents should call Akron police.
