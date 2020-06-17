Bond set at $250,000 for man accused of shooting toddler, pregnant woman in possible road rage incident

Nathaniel Jolly charged with felonious assault in Saturday night shooting

Judge sets bond for 54-year-old man accused in an apparent road rage incident (Source: Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon | June 17, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 1:29 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Judge Ann Clare Oakar set bond at $250,000 for 54-year-old Nathaniel Jolly who is charged with felonious assault in the shooting of a pregnant woman and her 6-month-old nephew at East 116th Street and Union Avenue on Saturday night.

The prosecution has asked for $500,000 bond.

“There were four victims in the vehicle,” said Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Jose Torres. “Two of them that were shot.”

Public defender Nikki McGowan had argued for a lower bond since Jolly had little criminal history and had worked for 20 years as a truck driver at MetroHealth Medical Center. She also said it appeared Jolly had been shot at.

The shooting happened at a gas station and the victims say Jolly, driving a black SUV, claimed they hit his car before he fired into their white Trailblazer, striking two of the four people in the vehicle.

Both the pregnant woman and the toddler expected to recover.

