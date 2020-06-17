Cleveland Hopkins International Airport employee suspended for flying without going through TSA security

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland released details of a security violation involving an airline employee at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Saturday.
According to the City, an airline employee notified the Airport’s Compliance office of the security violation around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Compliance officer reviewed the security footage and discovered that an airline employee entered through a security door and then proceeded to their flight without going through the mandatory screening at a TSA security checkpoint, according to the City.
The City explained that airport employees have access to security doors, but these doors are not used when boarding an aircraft for a flight.
Rather, any employee boarding an aircraft must fo through the security checkpoint before they fly.
The City of Cleveland said Cleveland Hopkins International Airport staff immediately suspended the employee’s access credentials and notified TSA of the incident.
