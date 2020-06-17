Cleveland restaurants allowed to expand outdoor dining to public spaces amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland is allowing restaurants to temporarily expand their outdoor dining areas onto public spaces to help better serve the businesses and patrons safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public spaces the CIty’s established guidelines and regulations let permitted businesses to use include private parking lots, streets, and on-street parking areas.
The initiative is part of Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s ReStart CLE plan.
Once those permits for the Temporary Expansion Area are obtained, the City said businesses must comply with the provisions of this ordinance, the codified ordinances, and applicable rules and regulations of the City of Cleveland or laws of the state of Ohio, including Ohio Department of Health orders.
Failure to do so could result in having that temporary permit revoked.
The City of Cleveland said businesses must adhere to the following regulations:
- Permit Fee Duration: A Temporary Expansion Area permit, is valid through November 1, 2020, unless earlier terminated or revoked. No fee will be required for a TEA permit application.
- Patio Elements: An application for a Temporary Expansion Area permit shall include detailed plans drawn to scale showing the number and location of patio elements, including standard tables, chairs, and umbrella. Additional elements such as tents, generators, and other structures may require additional approvals. All elements must remain within the approved site plan area of operation.
- Spacing Requirements: All patio furnishing must be organized to allow for appropriate social distancing between tables in compliance with Ohio Department of Health orders.
- Protective Barrier Structure for patio area expansion: All expanded patio enclosure areas must contain the appropriate protection between the patio area and vehicular traffic. This will require a much stronger barrier than a typical patio enclosure. The structure must be removable at the end of business hours (if necessary) or after any designated period approved as part of the application. In the case of a full street closure, or where, in the determination of the City, additional buffers are needed, the City may provide the necessary protective barrier structure at no cost.
- Maintenance: Permittees shall maintain the TEA in accordance with all City, County, and State laws, regulations, and orders. Permittee shall be responsible for keeping the TEA clean and safe.
For more information about the permit application process, outdoor dining and public space typologies, and outdoor dining guidelines and regulations, click here.
