Giant Eagle in Garfield Heights reopening to public after only offering curbside pick-up since April

“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created an urgent need for food retailers to innovate and find ways to make contactless pickup and delivery options available to more people and converting our Garfield Heights store was critical for our ability to meet the needs of Cleveland area Giant Eagle guests,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “We are now in a position to meet the increased demand for grocery pickup and home delivery services with same-day and next-day slots available to guests at most locations, and with that, felt it was time to welcome guests back into our Garfield Heights supermarket.”