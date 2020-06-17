Giant Eagle in Garfield Heights reopening to public after only offering curbside pick-up since April

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle of Garfield Heights will welcome guests for in-person shopping for the first time on Thursday since operating as a curbside pick-up only location since April due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Transportation Boulevard supermarket will reopen to the public at 7 a.m.
Here is the list of store hours for the Garfield Heights Giant Eagle:
- In-store pharmacy will continue to operate for prescription pick-up or drop-off both in-pharmacy and at the drive-thru from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Patients are encouraged to speak to a pharmacy Team Member to determine the best way to obtain their medications.
- Liquor agency within the Garfield Heights location will be open from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Saturday and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.
- Curbside pick-up and home delivery orders can be placed from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.
Curbside pick-up and home delivery orders can be placed through the Giant Eagle grocery app or Giant Eagle’s new grocery ordering website shop.gianteagle.com.
Giant Eagle said the temporary transition enabled the company to immediately increase the number of Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery orders able to be fulfilled for Cleveland-area guests each day while other area Giant Eagle locations worked to increase its daily pickup and delivery capacities.
“The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic created an urgent need for food retailers to innovate and find ways to make contactless pickup and delivery options available to more people and converting our Garfield Heights store was critical for our ability to meet the needs of Cleveland area Giant Eagle guests,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “We are now in a position to meet the increased demand for grocery pickup and home delivery services with same-day and next-day slots available to guests at most locations, and with that, felt it was time to welcome guests back into our Garfield Heights supermarket.”
