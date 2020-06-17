Gov. DeWine says crowd at Hall of Fame game, ceremony ‘highly unlikely’

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said it is “highly unlikely” that there will be a crowd for the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies and the preseason game that was slated to kick-off in seven weeks.
The answer came from a question asking what would become of Canton’s events during his latest press conference:
“Well as much as I hate to say this because we’ve all been looking forward to that, and I know how much that means to the Canton area and the Stark county area, but really across the country, really a great event that we’ve been looking forward to, having a crowd that size I think is highly unlikely. Certainly, it could not occur today, it would be very dangerous to do it today. Again we will have to wait to see where we are at that point.”
Shortly after the Governor’s answer, the Lieutenant Governor chimed in to say they are working with the Hall of Fame on some sort of plan.
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium holds 23,000 people.
