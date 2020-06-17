14 COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours brings toll to 2,611, at least 412 new cases reported in Ohio

By Chris Anderson | June 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 2:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 2,611 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 42,422 cases reported statewide.

Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 7,365 total.

An additional 3,119 cases and 234 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 7,051 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 1,797 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

