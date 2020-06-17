LeBron James brings national attention to 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford’s murder in Akron; university releases statement on slain HBCU commit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native LeBron James is making sure the spotlight remains on the murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford.
James took to social media to say that he will not let the investigation “slow down.”
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Tuesday that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the shooting suspect wanted for killing Crawford, who recently graduated high school and committed to Central State University.
The historically black college in Wilberforce, Ohio released a statement regarding Crawford’s death:
Central State University is deeply saddened by the murder of Na'kia Crawford.
Police released photographs of a black sports car with dark window tint that is believed to have been involved in Sunday’s deadly shooting near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.
Crawford was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her car. She was later transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Akron police immediately.
