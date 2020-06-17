LeBron James brings national attention to 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford’s murder in Akron; university releases statement on slain HBCU commit

Na'kia Crawford and suspect's vehicle (Source: Akron police/Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | June 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 11:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native LeBron James is making sure the spotlight remains on the murder of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford.

James took to social media to say that he will not let the investigation “slow down.”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Tuesday that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the shooting suspect wanted for killing Crawford, who recently graduated high school and committed to Central State University.

The historically black college in Wilberforce, Ohio released a statement regarding Crawford’s death:

Central State University is deeply saddened by the murder of Na'kia Crawford.

"Na’kia, who had committed to attend Central State in the fall to study Computer Science, possessed the intelligence and promise that any university would have eagerly welcomed among its student body. Sadly, this tragedy has robbed the world of seeing what Na’kia could have achieved at Central and in life.

The entire Central State University Community mourns her loss and sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends."

Police released photographs of a black sports car with dark window tint that is believed to have been involved in Sunday’s deadly shooting near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.

The vehicle detectives believe may be involved in the recent homicide that occurred Sunday at N. Howard and E. North Street.  The vehicle appears to be a black sports car with dark window tint. (Source: Akron Police)

Crawford was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her car. She was later transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Akron police immediately.

