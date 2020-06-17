LeBron James brings national attention to 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford’s murder in Akron; university releases statement on slain HBCU commit

James took to social media to say that he will not let the investigation “slow down.”

Nah we ain’t letting it slow down!! No Sir, Not Me 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Somebody know something for sure. #JUSTICE4Nakia 👸🏽 https://t.co/ZrscZ2Sk47

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced on Tuesday that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the shooting suspect wanted for killing Crawford, who recently graduated high school and committed to Central State University.