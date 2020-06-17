Love to be honored at ESPYs

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award and I am incredibly humbled by it,” Love said. “In telling my story, if I can help just one child that is suffering to make sense of what they are experiencing, I know my efforts have been worth it. And I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around mental illness, starting with public conversations around mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it, followed by research, action, and change.”