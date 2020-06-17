Midges begin invasion on northern Ohio, seen on weather radar along Lake Erie shoreline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The midges are back!
The pesky insects are beginning to make their return to northern Ohio, as seen in radar graphics shared by the National Weather Service along the Lake Erie shoreline.
The band of bugs spanned from near the Lake Erie islands to Toledo.
Midges, which are clear bugs with a long and curvy back, are most commonly visible during the months of June and September for over a week at a time.
The mosquito relative are more annoying than harmful and ten to swarm in well-lit areas.
