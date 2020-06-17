Midges begin invasion on northern Ohio, seen on weather radar along Lake Erie shoreline

They're back! (Source: NWS)
By Chris Anderson | June 17, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 9:03 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The midges are back!

The pesky insects are beginning to make their return to northern Ohio, as seen in radar graphics shared by the National Weather Service along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The band of bugs spanned from near the Lake Erie islands to Toledo.

This maybe “bugging” you around the western end of Lake Erie this evening. The Terminal Doppler Weather Radar near Detroit shows a swarm of bugs, likely Midges, east of Toledo. Let us know if they bugging you and where! #OHwx #GreatLakes #Weather #NWS #Cleveland

Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Midges, which are clear bugs with a long and curvy back, are most commonly visible during the months of June and September for over a week at a time.

The mosquito relative are more annoying than harmful and ten to swarm in well-lit areas.

