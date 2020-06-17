21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Wednesday there are 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, with a total cumulative of 1,860 cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include men and women whose ages range from their 20s to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials said one previously reported case was confirmed to be non-Cleveland residents and transferred to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
No new deaths were reported, health officials said. The total cumulative stands at 75.
You can view the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Wednesday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics.
. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
