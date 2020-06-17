Northeast Ohio Weather: Encore performance of yesterday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our north. Low pressure across the Mid-Atlantic states is trying to throw moisture our way. Today, it will only be in the form of some clouds this afternoon. I’ll go with a sunny to partly cloudy sky in the forecast. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday. Middle to upper 70s along the lakeshore and lower 80s inland. It will be cooler near the lake. A partly cloudy sky is on the menu tonight. Temperatures a little warmer as the humidity level slowly creeps up. Lower to middle 60s for temperatures by early tomorrow morning.