Northeast Ohio Weather: A few thunderstorms move through Thursday, beautiful in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful start to the day, expect a gorgeous afternoon.
Highs will top out around 80 degrees this afternoon.
Now that we’re more than halfway through the month, you may have noticed that it’s been quite dry around here lately.
We’ve only accumulated 0.54″ of rainfall at Cleveland-Hopkins.
That leaves us with a rainfall deficit for the month of June of 1.32″.
We should see a little bit of rain here and there starting Thursday afternoon and continuing each afternoon through Saturday.
Any showers or storms that do develop during that time will be most likely between 1:00 PM and 10:00 PM.
Not everyone will see rain, but where we do see it, your lawn and/or garden will get a nice refreshing dose of water.
Sunday (Father’s Day) will be our bring the week’s greatest chance of rain.
I would keep the umbrella close on Sunday, as scattered showers and storms may develop at any time.
Heat and humidity will also be returning to northern Ohio over the coming days.
Highs will top out in the mid and upper 80s to around 90 degrees from Friday through Sunday.
