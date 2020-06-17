4 people hit during 2 drive-by shootings in Mansfield on Tuesday

MANSFIELD Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Parkway Drive.
Hours earlier, a 71-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year old boy were shot multiple times in the 500 block of Louise Avenue, according to Mansfield Police.
Detectives suspect that the drive-by shootings could be connected.
All of the victims are African American, but a motive for the shootings has not yet been established.
Police don’t have a clear description of the car, and authorities don’t yet know how many shooters are involved.
The Mansfield Police Department has several officers and investigators working the cases.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Major Crimes Detective Larry Schacherer at 419-755-9766 or Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.
