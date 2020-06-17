Pinecrest parking lot turning into drive-in movie on Thursdays

ORANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new drive-in theater to go to, starting this week!
Pinecrest is turning their parking lot behind Pottery Barn into a drive-in theater on Thursdays.
Tickets are $10 per car and will be available for 75 cars.
Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio, who will also be collecting non-perishable food for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, so bring non-perishable food for collection.
While tickets are sold out for this Thursday’s screening of Trolls for their first Moonlight (Drive-In) Movie, you can go to Pinecrest’s Facebook page to vote for next Thursday’s movie.
The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. for guests to park, stroll, and grab a bite prior to the movie.
Pinecrest said many restaurants will be offering a special take-out menu to carry out and enjoy during the movie.
