Pinecrest parking lot turning into drive-in movie on Thursdays

Pinecrest parking lot turning into drive-in theater
By Rachel Vadaj | June 17, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 9:05 AM

ORANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new drive-in theater to go to, starting this week!

Pinecrest is turning their parking lot behind Pottery Barn into a drive-in theater on Thursdays.

Tickets are $10 per car and will be available for 75 cars.

Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio, who will also be collecting non-perishable food for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, so bring non-perishable food for collection.

While tickets are sold out for this Thursday’s screening of Trolls for their first Moonlight (Drive-In) Movie, you can go to Pinecrest’s Facebook page to vote for next Thursday’s movie.

The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m. for guests to park, stroll, and grab a bite prior to the movie.

Pinecrest said many restaurants will be offering a special take-out menu to carry out and enjoy during the movie.

[ CLICK HERE TO GET TICKETS ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.